Chris McDaniel is a ridiculously popular public official in Jones County. His stances on freedom, liberty and limited intrusion from government forces is in lockstep with many, many conservative Mississippians. He wants to end the politics as usual, whether it be in Washington, D.C., Jackson or in Jones County. He wants to get rid of career politicians, which might be his greatest idea and biggest strength.
Term limits just might be the answer to our problems of dysfunctional public officials that span from the halls of Congress to state capitols to city and county governments.
Put a public official in office for too long, that public official is more likely to find a way to use his position to enrich himself, embrace corruption and become beholden to the rich and powerful.
Look at the dysfunction on the national level. The only way politicians such as Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and the newly minted queen of socialism Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can continue the soap opera that has become American “governance” is because there is little chance of them losing re-election. Once they get into the House or Senate, it is difficult to get out.
So they can obstruct, look out for themselves, enrich themselves and throw wrenches of division into the population because there is virtually no chance they will get fired. We saw it right here in 2004 when Thad Cochran, a king of the swamp Establishment politicians who had been sucking off the public dole for almost as long as Chris McDaniel had been alive, faced real competition. He couldn’t beat McDaniel on the issues, so the swamp rose to get thousands of Democrats to vote for him in the primary. It was politics at its worst.
That sentiment carries over to the local level, as we see clearly here in Jones County.
Presidents are beholden to a limit of two terms, as are most governors, so why not House and Senate members? Why are city and county government officials exempt? Why is the Legislative Branch so clear on the need for term limits for the Executive Branch but not for themselves? To break it down: Senators get two six-year terms, House members get four two-year terms. Period. Locally, council members, supervisors and sheriff get two four-year terms. Then we say thank you for your service, now enjoy the catfish at Charlie’s.
Will it happen? We can only hope.
