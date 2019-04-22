While Congress concentrates on the “greatest issue” of our time, another much smaller, more worthless endeavor is unfolding and being ignored by our esteemed elected leaders.
In seven years, Medicare will be broke. In 15 years, Social Security will be broke.
Ah, but thank the Good Lord above that we might actually see some substantive actions by our elected officials in Washington and launch into more investigations — and certainly an impeachment attempt — against our president, who was elected overwhelmingly in November 2016. The only assistance he needed to be elected was his opponent.
Six days after the much-ballyhooed release of the Mueller Report that showed Trump did not collude with Russians to steal the election — something sane political watchers have known for more than two years — the chatter from the halls of Congress — and a corrupt Washington media Establishment — is showing no signs of letting up. If anything, the talk is only intensifying.
Democrat candidates for president, eventually, will all jump on the impeachment train. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts became the first to call for impeachment proceedings of a president who has done nothing but renew the spirit of America on the backs of a roaring economy.
Thank you, Ms. Warren, for tackling the most important issue we face.
Much less important news for the lives of Americans of all ages came out Monday in a government report that shows that Medicare will be insolvent by 2026 — seven years. Worse, Social Security will be broke in 2034. According to usdebtclock.org, a resource we often cite when talking about our economically challenged federal government, Medicare’s unfunded liability — what we have promised as compared to what can be delivered — is $30.3 trillion. The Social Security unfunded liability is $20 trillion.
Of course, these alarming numbers should be no surprise to our elected officials, who have been aware of this impending train wreck for decades. Nothing has been done, however, because that would require austerity, which would be spun by Democrats as taking food off grandpa’s table and pushing a wheelchair-bound grandmother off a cliff.
Medicare costs and an aging population with longer life spans are the main culprits in these dire forecasts. Eventually — and we have said this about the soaring national debt as well — the financial chickens will come home to roost. Economics is mathematics — a zero-sum game.
When the day of reckoning does come, it will be a finger-pointing exercise like you have never seen before. No one will want to touch it then, either.
But we can take solace in the fact that our elected federal leaders are doing the hard work, making the hard choices that will solve these dire economic times ahead.
Let’s impeach the president!
That will fire up the Democrat base. But it won’t do a damned thing to fix America’s real problems. Only election cycles and/or a Constitutional Convention will do that.
If it is not too late already.
