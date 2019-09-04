At times, we like to acknowledge and give an “atta-boy” to those who we work for. No, we are not giving a special thanks to owner/publisher Jim Cegielski, although he certainly deserves it for having the backbone to stand up for what is right and then having a staff that stands up beside him.
Publishing a newspaper where the powers-that-be and the “movers and shakers” would rather have it disappear is a stressful endeavor. We are routinely called out by name with some vicious, vile charges. Yet we keep chugging along, being a thorn in the side of those who wish things would just go back to the way they were — where those in the ivory towers can rule over those not in the “privileged” class.
Go visit other cities and towns our size and larger and ask the locals about their newspaper. Ask about whether it is an advocate for what is right, for fighting for the little man against the powerful and wealthy. We imagine you will not get many affirmatives on that query.
And that is where our “thank you” comes in, because we don’t want those who we really work for to think we are not grateful. It is you, the ones reading this right now, who we owe everything. You have stood by us as The ReView of Jones County against seemingly insurmountable odds against a billion-dollar corporation that had gotten stale and lazy in its pursuit of the news. You have stood by us when another newspaper chain came in to open a competing paper with the simple goal of sending us on our way.
You have stood by us as public officials loft charges of lying and deceit as if they were hand grenades — all of them duds. Oh, many can call us liars and call us names, but ask for specifics and hear the crickets chirping away. With our decades and decades of newspaper experience, we can say that if all we did was spew lies, we would not still be standing and flourishing.
You have stood by our loyal advertisers who have, mostly, stood by us through the good times and bad. We urge you to continue to let our advertisers know that you appreciate them and you appreciate us. We know you do, and the feeling is likewise.
As we now move forward following one of the most shameful local election cycles we have seen, we know that you will be with us still. For the thousands of people who have seen our coverage, appreciate our efforts and have decided to subscribe, we thank you and are here for you.
For the powerful, the corrupt and those who want their gated, isolated lifestyles to continue to rule Jones County, well, we only hope you can see the light. Things are changing for the good in Jones County and the Aug. 27 runoff proved that. Rest assured if you think that our exposing frauds, taking on unpopular cases and ruffling the feathers of public officials will stop, you are mistaken.
Our readers know that and it is they who our efforts are directed toward. And it is they who we will not let down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.