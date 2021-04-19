By the time today’s edition is sent to the printer, closing arguments will have been made and, possibly, a verdict reached in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. He is accused of killing George Floyd last summer by kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
When the verdict is read, riots will likely erupt — and that is no matter what the verdict might be. Should police lead a guilty Chauvin out to have him drawn-and-quartered, riots would erupt. If Chauvin faced a guillotine, riots would erupt. If he is found not guilty ... well, we can only imagine the mayhem that will ensue. Even if all the evidence in the world pointed toward not guilty, we would be hard-pressed to see a jury decide in that direction. The justice system — not perfect, but the envy of the world — cannot function by mob rule, yet that is what is happening. “Guilty or else!”
There is little doubt Derek Chauvin’s actions stained police around the country. He is not the only one. But, thankfully, he is still the anomaly, no matter what you are told on social media. It is tough to be in law enforcement these days, yet we continue to see young men and women lining up to become officers. The good ones in law enforcement refer to it as a calling. It certainly isn’t for the hours or the huge paychecks. It is a calling and that is why people continue to answer the call to keep us a society of law and order.
It has been nearly a year since the Leader-Call published a special “Back the Blue” section to express appreciation for our local law enforcement. While that section came out only once, the sentiment from the good, honest, decent people in our area remains strong every day.
To those great officers — thank you. Thank you for fighting the good fight to keep our society safe. Thank you for taking a beating and persevering through it all. Thank you for getting the scourges of our society off the streets. Thanks for laying it all on the line every day. You are appreciated.
