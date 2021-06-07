When Danny Rasberry approached the Leader-Call to join forces for a weekend of entertainment the likes of which the City of Laurel had ever hosted, we jumped on immediately.
If it involves music and entertainment, there are few people who can rival Danny Rasberry. His connections are impressive. He has what old-timers like to call a “Golden Rolodex.” He knows people and people know him.
Rasberry’s pitch made it sound even better. The only reason he was doing this was to say thank you to the City of Laurel and its people. But the truth is, it should be the City of Laurel and the people telling Rasberry “thank you” for bringing top-tier entertainment to the city, free of charge for attendees.
The thanks from the community could be seen by the throngs of lawn chairs spread out through a parking lot across from the now-iconic Scotsman General Store. They saw rising country stars and established giants in the industry. It also was the first event of its scale in Laurel since the COVID-19 pandemic limited gatherings.
We join the community in letting Danny Rasberry know how much his efforts were appreciated. The crowds, the fun, the dancing and the amazing number of corn dogs sold prove that people took advantage of his efforts.
Maybe June Jam becomes an annual event?
Have your voices heard today
Residents in Laurel, Ellisville, Soso and Sandersville will take to the polls today to cast ballots for the future of their respective cities and towns. No election is more important to the everyday operations of municipalities than these that come along every four years.
Look at the clock. Have you voted yet? Residents have until 7 p.m. to cast ballots. Results will be posted to Leader-Call.com and available for subscribers and non-subscribers for no charge.
While we urge all residents to vote, we want those voters who are informed and educated and who will make a reasoned, thoughtful choice for local governments to participate. Uninformed, ignorant votes do nothing but hurt others.
No matter what happens on Election Day, remember that, despite the rancor and divisiveness we see in national government, we are on the same team. Much of the bluster coming from our national government has turned America into “Us vs. Them” — much more suited for the West Jones-Wayne County football rivalry than the USA. It is not Us vs. Them, and that notion certainly cannot infiltrate local politics.
Remember, all we are doing is picking a head coach.
