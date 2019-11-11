We love our readers. They are the best around — educated, well-spoken and understand the importance of having a locally owned newspaper to keep eyes on the happenings in the city and county.
We know you read religiously. When we put out a plea to help the Salvation Army with its canned-food drive, the response continues to be overwhelming. There are still 16 days from today until Thanksgiving and we will be accepting canned-food donations until that day. We know that our readers will continue to answer the call with their hearts and wallets.
And while we are on Thanksgiving, we again want to let you know about our adjusted print schedule because for some reason, that is the one week that no one seems to heed what’s in our paper.
We work on this print schedule: On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, our deadline is at 3 p.m. Our paper is printed in McComb, delivered in the wee-morning hours the next day, taken to the post office and our vendors for distribution. We have followed that same print schedule for more than seven years now after becoming a three-day-per-week Leader-Call.
Because of that schedule, when holidays fall on days the post office doesn’t deliver mail, we have to make adjustments or try to convince the post office to stay open on a federal holiday. Good luck there.
Thanksgiving always falls on Thursday and has for many, many years. It is not like Christmas, which could fall on any day of the week. We know when Thanksgiving will be even before the next year’s calendar is printed.
Because of that, we have to adjust and publish our Thanksgiving paper on Wednesday. It will be filled with all of your early Christmas shopping circulars and plenty of advertising from the wonderful businesses that call the Free State home. It will be one of, if not the biggest paper of the year. Because of that, a decision was made years ago to publish a Wednesday paper and forgo the normal Tuesday paper — just for that week.
Invariably, though, when Tuesday afternoon comes and the postal carriers have delivered the mail, the phones begin to ring with loyal readers wondering where their Tuesday paper is. It is a day of frustration for those who answer the phones here because our schedule is the same every single Thanksgiving.
We will continue to put reminders in the papers leading up to Thanksgiving week, letting everyone know that we will not be publishing a Tuesday paper. We have tried display ads, special notices on top of Page 1 and now through our editorial. Maybe this is the answer — editorialize it because we know that you read our editorials.
Thanks in advance for embracing our Thanksgiving adjusted print schedule. It will happen again come Christmas and New Year’s because of the way the calendar falls. But as the ocliché states, “We will cross that bridge when we get to it.”
Thanks again for being so loyal to us. We cherish each of you.
