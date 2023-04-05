In a city where one can push a senior citizen in front of a speeding subway train and be out of jail by lunch, a case is being cobbled together to destroy the No. 1 political opponent of the current occupant of the White House. It is a disgraceful act and will have deleterious consequences for a republic in decline.

After eight years of breathless investigations, a political operative named Alvin Bragg had a president of the United States arrested on charges that, at least judging by the indictment and vast agreement among learned legal scholars, is weak at best and ridiculous at worst. You can decide for yourself by reading the indictment.

Download PDF Trump indictment

How do you see the indictment of former President Donald Trump?

You voted:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.