In a city where one can push a senior citizen in front of a speeding subway train and be out of jail by lunch, a case is being cobbled together to destroy the No. 1 political opponent of the current occupant of the White House. It is a disgraceful act and will have deleterious consequences for a republic in decline.
After eight years of breathless investigations, a political operative named Alvin Bragg had a president of the United States arrested on charges that, at least judging by the indictment and vast agreement among learned legal scholars, is weak at best and ridiculous at worst. You can decide for yourself by reading the indictment.
As we have said, though, the outcome is not and never has been the goal. If history is our guide, this too, will fall flat in the way of Russia and Ukraine. To believe otherwise is to be infected with either overwhelming ignorance or outright stupidity.
Among the most ridiculous of Alvin Bragg’s statements were that Trump paid hush money to a porn star to keep the negative news from reaching the people because it would help him win the election over Hillary Clinton in 2016. How many undecided voters were there in mid-October 2016? Seriously. Revelations that a powerful, rich man had an affair and then paid for silence would have had zero effect. The choices were so stark — the loathsome Clinton against the disrupter Trump who finally rose to take on the filth that has infected the federal government — nothing would have changed that outcome. To believe so, again, reeks of utter ignorance.
No, this arrest was the culmination of an eight-year witch-hunt. More will follow and if those cases are as hollow as Bragg’s, they will fall into the history books as more failed attempts by a system exhausting all opportunities. For all the failed attempts to “Get Trump,” he is still a threat. The movement he brought to the forefront of America is an even bigger threat.
The next person in line, the next one who tries to defy a system that is stacked and rigged against the American people will get the same treatment. The attacks will be vicious and the levels to which the System will go will show no bounds, if they are deemed a threat.
Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson — emblematic of the Swamp — will get no such treatment because they are not a threat to the corrupt mess we have allowed to fester in the halls of power. Ron DeSantis, if he should be the nominee, better watch out because they will throw everything at him.
But first, and in deference to Mark Twain, “Reports of Donald Trump’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.”
