In many parts of this country — and this state, in particular — there was a time when White supremacy ruled. En masse, they followed the same drummer that the White race was more superior to the Black race. The racial invectives, how Blacks were portrayed, how they were treated — chattel slaves — while commonplace then would shock the conscience today.
Slavery, the mass lynchings of Blacks by the ruling White class is a wound that cuts so deep one wonders if it will ever heal. It certainly won’t heal when half of the political spectrum is referring to the president as a White supremacist. Think of that. In today’s world, 62 million people who helped elected the first Black president — twice — now decided to elect a white supremacist. The more the charges are made, the more one side of the political aisle believes it and one side tunes it out.
President Trump promised to fix the border. That stance got him re-elected. There is a major crisis at our border with illegal immigration. We love immigrants, but we want those who want to be here, to meld into the multi-colored fabric of this country. We want more Americans.
Democrats, for the most part, will never try to solve illegal immigration because the majority of those crossing are low-education, low-skilled people who will need the helping hand of the federal government. Democrats are more than willing to get them on the dole, then when election times comes along are you going to vote for the one giving you money or the “White supremacist” who wants you to follow the law?
This past weekend when about 30 people were killed in two mass shootings, the breathless search for any way to tie the shooting of Latinos to Donald Trump began. Democratic candidates for president quickly jumped aboard. We imagine a talking-points memo was sent out with White supremacist written in huge letters. The chorus began and the national media perpetuated it. Now we have a White supremacist in the White House — certainly a name that will have to be changed soon.
Nonsense.
We are devolving terribly on race relations. It is a kick to the gut for the nearly 600,000 people who died in the Civil War, one fought largely over slavery. It is a slap to the face of the thousands of Blacks who suffered the horrors of lynching, beaten, shot and castrated for nothing more than being black. It is a disservice to members of the Black Community from the Greatest Generation who suffered through violence and intimidation to say, as Fannie Lou Hamer said, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.” Too many have died in the name of racial equality.
As you watch news programs this weekend, especially the Sunday talk shows, count how many times you are told that we have a White supremacist as our president. Watch the number of times Trump’s “white supremacist” tweets are shown. Watch the knife dig deeper into that wound of racism that for some reason is the wound that can never be healed.
For those perpetuating the continued devolving of race relations in this country, we beg you to drive to Jackson and visit the Civil Rights Museum. It is a horrifying, sober trip through the worst of this state and the progress that has been made. Be prepared, it is not easy to ingest. That’s real “White supremacy.”
We leave you with a reader’s warning — If you get offended easily or worry about how words will affect your psyche, we ask that you stop reading right now.
•••
OK, those still here, this is what White supremacy and racism looks and sounds like. The following is a quote from former Miss. Gov. James Vardaman, who served from 1913 to 1919, in reference to the 1890 State of Mississippi constitution: “There is no use to equivocate or lie about the matter. ... Mississippi’s constitutional convention of 1890 was held for no other purpose than to eliminate the nigger from politics. Not the ‘ignorant and vicious’, as some of the apologists would have you believe, but the nigger. ... Let the world know it just as it is. ... In Mississippi we have in our constitution legislated against the racial peculiarities of the Negro. ... When that device fails, we will resort to something else.”
•••
And you call Donald Trump a White supremacist!
