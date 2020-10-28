In 2016, the Laurel Leader-Call made a rare political endorsement. We weighed both the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns, what it would mean for America and the direction this country would take. We were confident that Trump would shake up Washington, D.C., like no other candidate ever had.
We saw in him much of what we saw in state Sen. Chris McDaniel when he made his meteoric rise to within a few hundred votes — and shady tactics used against him — of becoming a U.S. senator. It was the swamp — the Haley Barbour, entrenched, political machine — that we were most against. National politics is a cesspool.
For years, the people voted for candidates who promised to get things done, only to have those promises disappear into the muck and mire once an election cycle ended. Hillary Clinton was that kind of politician. So was Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush. But with Donald Trump, despite his warts and flaws, we saw a candidate beholden to no one, who loved America and wanted to get this nation back to an economic powerhouse. We saw a candidate who was not ashamed of America, who loved the flag and honored it. He was different.
His victory sent shockwaves through the Establishment. How could this outsider do it? He became a threat to that Establishment. It could not stand. So for four years, there has been a constant assault against him. He has been called a traitor, a racist, a homophobe, xenophobe and worse. He was impeached — the political equivalent of the death penalty — for a phone call. Studies have shown that mainstream news coverage of his presidency has been between 90 and 95 percent negative. Every flaw is emphasized, if not manufactured in the media, while each accomplishment is ignored.
We are on the path to peace in the Middle East. Gas prices remain well under $2. The American economy — before the China-induced COVID-19 virus — was booming. People were working. Minority unemployment was at all-time lows. He passed criminal justice reform. Those are just snapshots of what he accomplished. But, sadly, so many people have no idea of those accomplishments because of an outright hatred for the man.
His opponent is nearly 80 years old, having spent about 60 percent of his life entrenched in swamp politics. He is a candidate who offers nothing other than he’s not the incumbent. He certainly was not the best choice of the Democrats during the primary, but the swamp spoke and nominated a mentally deteriorated, old, weak, frail, corrupt, career politician who can hardly stand for 90 minutes in a debate let alone successfully deal with world leaders.
The presidency is bigger than one man. It is the most important job in the world. And there is not a shadow of a doubt that of the two choices we have before us on Tuesday, only one has the ability to do that job and do it successfully. He has shown it over four years, not with hollow platitudes and empty promises, but with results. He has shown that through all of the attacks, the beatings he has taken, he is still standing in our corner fighting for each of us. Anyone who looks with an open mind would see that. Too many refuse to, however.
In the strongest terms, we endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States. For the sake of America, you must, too.
