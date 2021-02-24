The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday, most likely along strict party lines, to advance a “Covid” relief bill with a $1.9 trillion price tag. The word trillion is thrown around so often now, we have become numb to it. Trillion here, trillion there ... we have all heard it.
The bill will be to give emergency relief to those most affected — the people of this country. At least that is what we will be told. To keep the people quiet and happy, a good portion of Americans will receive a $1,400 stimulus check. If all 330 million Americans received a $1,400 stimulus check — whether they need it or not — it would cost $462 billion. Of course, not every resident will receive a check. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said the entire bill would allocate only 9 percent of the funds for COVID relief. So where is the rest of the money going?
That is the $64,000 question and one of the scariest aspects of our federal government. No one knows in its entirety how much will get carved out for this special interest or that class of political donor. But make no mistake, politicians will carve up nearly $2 trillion in borrowed money — which we will never have the capacity to pay back — to cull favors with elites in hopes of re-election. States that have mangled finances for generations will get bailouts. Projects that have as much to do with COVID-19 as a box of Pop Tarts will get funded for no other reason than they can.
Opposition will come from Republicans, who are not much better than Democrats at reining in colossal spending. The opposition will not be enough. The likelihood of this bill passing is good. The more opposition that presents itself, the more the calls of “heartless conservatives who want kids and grandparents to die” will ramp up. Emotion will trump rationality, as usual, and we will find ourselves with $1.9 trillion more in national debt for which we will have no chance of paying.
But the people — many of them the squeaky wheels who always get the grease — will receive their pittance. It will be enough for a month’s rent and maybe a trip to the grocery store — just enough to keep them quiet and distracted from what is being done with the other $1.438 trillion loaded in a bill fit for the pig farm.
