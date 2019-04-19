It happens every school year, sometimes more than once. A student dies. Classmates mourn. Beautiful tributes are written. Sincere condolences are clumsily offered to the parents and grandparents. No one knows what to say. But they all know what not to say — the cause of death.
These days, obituaries don’t usually have the cause of death listed, like most of them used to. That’s the first thing people wonder about when they see a young person’s funeral arrangements on these pages.
If it was a wreck or foul play, there will be news stories about it. If it was a disease, the obituary will usually say “after a battle with …” and/or there will likely be a request to make donations to an entity that fights or does research for the disease.
That leaves us with two likely options — suicide or overdose. Both have taken far too many young people from our community and across the country. But those are the deaths we don’t speak of. They can be contagious, but we don’t do anything to stop them from spreading.
All that’s seen, on the surface, is numerous messages of what great people they were, how many friends they had, how beloved they were and every other wonderful quality that they possessed, all of which could very well be 100 percent accurate.
But what does that look like to someone who is headed down the same road they were on? All they see is someone who is being forever deified in the hearts and minds of his or her peers. For those of a certain age and/or mindset, that’s an attractive thing. There is no downside.
What they don’t see, lurking below the surface, is the lifetime of torture and heartbreak that their loved ones will suffer, wondering if there was something they could have done. They don’t see or hear the unspoken anger that they feel toward their loved one for giving up instead of reaching out for help, for choosing a permanent “solution” to a temporary problem.
In this social media-driven world, we see the soliloquies, but not the suffering. And as tough as this is to swallow, that’s not a deterrent. In fact, it probably makes it more attractive to someone who’s in that mindset.
Suicides and overdoses have struck families of every socio-economic status for a wide range of reasons. The only thing they all seem to have in common is silence. And that’s deadly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.