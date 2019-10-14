In 1919, standing rib roasts cost 31 cents per pound. A quart of fresh milk would set you back 15 cents. A new car could be had for about $500.
So many things have changed over the decades, but one thing in Laurel and Jones County that has not only stood the test of time but flourished every year is the South Mississippi Fair.
Come on, you can admit it, when you felt that first chill in the air Saturday morning, you had to know it’s time for the fair.
This will be the 100th anniversary of one of Jones County’s greatest traditions. Generation after generation of Laurelites and those in the county have descended on Highway 11 for eight of the best days of the year.
Starting Friday, residents and visitors can gobble up turkey legs and chicken on a stick, while kids and ride and ride and ride and ride the amusements. Don’t forget the games and the music… there literally is something for everyone.
We urge patience getting there, especially on the weekend nights when that area around Highway 11 and Interstate 59 becomes a traffic headache. Officials do a fantastic job with traffic control, although it will not be the Jones County Sheriff’s Department this year.
As for the weather-guessers, they are saying it will be darn-near perfect weather for day or night — or both — on the midway.
This year’s 100th installment is on target to be one of the best ever. Take the family and have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.