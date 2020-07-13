Two episodes — one here in Laurel — highlight perfectly how rushing to judgment, losing all sense of context and the inability to wait in the throes of instant reaction have fanned the flames of racial strife.
In Laurel, video surfaced last week of a white police officer pointing his gun at a black man who was on the ground. Instantaneously, it became an issue of “racist white cop threatening a black man.” Only when the moments leading up to when that video started were revealed through officer body cam footage was it clear that gunshots — not from police — rang out in uncomfortably close proximity.
The gunshots paint a completely different picture as to why that man had a gun pointed at him. Chaos could have ensued from an otherwise peaceful interaction between police and residents. But without those gunshots, without the “before,” it paints a disingenuous picture of racial unrest and “white dominance” and police overzealousness.
In Detroit, protests erupted after the police shooting of Hakim Littleton. At first, the narrative was that officers shot a black man — unarmed — for no reason whatsoever. But what was not shown was that the man killed pulled a gun and fired several shots at officers, nearly hitting one of them in the head. A justifiable act of self defense.
But in the court of social media and public opinion, none of that matters. The knee-jerk reactions are crippling our society. Had either of those cases shown that white officers — or anyone wearing the blue — shot an unarmed man for no reason and body cam footage backed it up, the calls for protest certainly would have been warranted. We would have joined the chorus trying to get rid of a “bad apple” in the department.
We don’t do as so many others do, though, and jump to conclusions. When we received that video of the Laurel incident, we easily could have run with it with a gaudy headline and dramatic photo. But instead, we investigated and found that had not three gunshots blasted in the background, LPD officers never would have pulled guns. Had the crowd dispersed peacefully — it was terribly late at night in a densely populated neighborhood — that is the last we would have heard about it.
Technology gives each of us the opportunity to chronicle the world. We see the value of it — see officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on another man’s neck, choking the life out of him in Minneapolis — and we can also see its destructive nature — manipulating such video to begin playing at the moment that looks worst for the police. Upload that to social media where a large portion of our population, it seems, lives and dies by posting to social media, and it takes off like a wildfire.
We live in a society of instant gratification. Everything is in the here and now. There is no time to actually dig deep, to research an episode, then make rational, reasoned decisions. Had that been the case in either the Detroit or the Laurel police-involved gun incidents, the reactions would have been much different.
That wouldn’t have fit the narrative, though, so facts be damned. There are far too many people willing to react first and learn later for reason and nuance to win the day. Such a sad commentary on society.
