The timing of the celebration of freedom of the press is interesting considering that more people than usual are blasting the media, including our own publisher in his upcoming Saturday column. Instead of enjoying “Sunshine Week,” in all of its possible connotations, they are sitting in the dark, concocting conspiracy theories and contributing to “the hype” of the coronavirus.
We have been reporting information that you need to know in order to exist in these strange times, and we will continue to do so. But folks, no one in the media has shut down any agency, any business, any event or anything else, other than their own offices, perhaps. We are reporting what’s happening, not causing it, as some of the deep thinkers of social media are suggesting.
Facebook has 2.5 billion users. That’s exponentially more than any media outlet in the world, even the biggest networks. Yet just about everyone who’s pointing the finger at “the media” for spreading fear about the coronavirus are posting about it constantly. Whether you’re posting the latest conspiracy theory or pointing at the latest “liberal media” report, you’re contributing to “the hype.”
We applaud the staff of South Central Regional Medical Center for having the most measured, reasonable advice from any medical professionals we’ve seen. They didn’t stoke the fires of hysteria but they did say that common sense is needed to help contain the spread. Unfortunately, saying “don’t panic” to the public has about the same effect as telling a hyperventilating middle-schooler to “calm down.”
When the masses are in a dither, people in positions of authority at private and public entities feel a responsibility to act … and overreacting is more forgivable than underreacting. The announcements of those decisions often turn into public relations opportunities, which in turn, add to the proliferation of information we’re all being inundated with.
It’s happening, so we’re reporting it. That’s the way it works. And unlike the people on your friends list — who seamlessly rotate from being constitutional scholars to doctorate-level theologians to infectious disease specialists to contribute to the topic du jour — we actually check out information before we disseminate it.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jones County, despite some widely circulated Facebook posts that started making the rounds Tuesday. No officials are trying to withhold information about it. Health officials are reporting every case as it’s confirmed. If anything, they’re oversharing because they want people to take this threat seriously.
Times like these are when we hold out hope that people will eventually return to reputable news sources like this one to get their news and use social media for what it was intended — fun family/group information that keeps people connected.
Local school officials are expected to announce today (Thursday) if they will extend spring break. The guess here is that they will. No one wants to risk being the face of a local outbreak. Besides, all of the social media-conscious moms would post, “I care about my child, so I’m keeping him home …” and then the others would chime in, as they got into a contest to show who cares more.
Time may tell if the response to the virus was pragmatic or panic. If it turns out there was “nothing to it,” that means the abundance of caution served its purpose.
We do feel certain about this: We have a much better chance of a quick recovery from the coronavirus than our economy has for a quick recovery from the response to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.