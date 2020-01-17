Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to celebrate the achievements not only of a lone man, but of his mission and an entire race.
Too many official celebrations dwell on the past, or when the speaker does acknowledge the incredible strides that have been made in race relations over the last half-century, he or she seems compelled to include the obligatory addendum: “But there is still much to be done …”
No, the government and business policies have done all they can to abolish institutional racism. Only the hearts and minds of a small-minded few remain unchanged. Yes, they’re wrong, but they are really inconsequential people.
Anyone who is stuck in that mindset is backward-thinking and powerless.
But so are the people of color whose mindset is stuck in the civil-rights era.
If some self-appointed black leader is talking about racism and oppression in current terms, his message is automatically suspect. That’s because minorities have broken through every glass ceiling. A black man was elected to the most powerful position in the world — twice! — by a country that’s less than 15 percent black.
If that doesn’t point to a change in our country’s collective heart, then nothing will. Only race hustlers ignore that fact.
That’s because their power is derived from finding examples of racism to prove that “there is still much to be done.” It’s good to remember the past, of course, so there can be some perspective for a measurement of how far we’ve come.
To suggest there’s still any semblance of the racial issues we had during King’s era now is to insult those who suffered or died for the cause.
Any change that needs to come these days has to come from within. Black leaders don’t need to pander to those who are perpetually dependent, looking for an excuse for their lot in life. They need to continue to emphasize self-reliance and self-respect and that there are no limits on achievement.
Whites need to work to expose and belittle those who continue to perpetuate their racist ways.
Trying to divide and conquer is not the way. If we want to move forward as a powerful community, state and nation, those pockets of racism need to be pushed out. Just as we make a point to publicly shame those who deserve that for criminal reasons, we will do the same with these hate-mongers if they’re ever caught.
People who are stuck in the past are the new minority. Let’s help it stay that way by keeping everything in perspective and keeping them in their place.
