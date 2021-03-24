Folks, we are going nowhere, and we are headed there really fast.
We know all about the scourge of racism in this state. We know how abhorrent it was. We know how proud we all should be at the strides we have made. We know that there is much work to be done. But we have to stop framing every issue as a racial issue. For if we continue to do that, then we are destined for failure as a society.
It has been less than a year since the videos of the horrible man in a police uniform kneeling on the neck of George Floyd outraged the nation. He stared at the camera cold and indifferent as the life was sucked out of George Floyd. It was chilling, even though the autopsy showed that Floyd had a lethal dose of Fentanyl in his system. Without scientific backing or statistics, it would be a logical guess that 99 percent of all Americans were horrified by those images — maybe even more. For the 1 percent who were not horrified — shame!
That should have been a moment to galvanize the country, much like we were one in the wake of 9/11. But it wasn’t. An act we all agreed was wrong was used to divide us deeper by skin color. All that has happened since is furthering those divisions.
The flamethrowers igniting those divisions are an insane 24-hour “news” media that is little more than an ideological, non-stop squawk box. Racial divisions are driven by emotions, and those in 24-hour news are masters of stoking those emotions. They have become so good at it that every issue it seems is framed through the lens of racism. How can there be understanding and healing when there is a constant reminder about how different we are in something as superficial as skin color? Simply put, there cannot be.
President Barack Obama famously said when referring to America that there is no Red America and Blue America — there is only the United States of America. We all have a role in trying to piece this country back together, because even the notion of a “United” country seems sadly diminished — possibly to the point of no return.
We cannot let ourselves believe that racism does not exist, and we must work every day to lessen it in hopes it one day reaches extinction — or at least herd immunity. But there’s no way that can happen if people with questionable motives constantly stoke those emotions, those divisions.
When someone or something is under constant attack, it retreats to a corner. We seemingly have all retreated to our own corners. No healing can come from that. It will be impossible.
Call out true racism, decry it and try to fix it. But stop inflaming this country with a knee-jerk reaction to frame every story through the lens of racist undertones. For the sake of a “United” country, we must.
Just had to throw that little bit about fentanyl in there, to discredit the victim. Here you are preaching unity and healing one second and then stoking the flames the next. Top notch journalism.
