Sergio Garcia is a name most golf enthusiasts will recognize. He has been a constant presence on the Professional Golf Association Tour for decades and is a former Masters winner.
On Sunday, he hoisted a chicken and a check for $1.188 million in the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. For the past decade, the Sanderson Farms Championship has been part of the FedEx Cup, which crowns a champion at the end of the golf season, but has been part of the PGA Tour since 1968.
The success of the tournament goes well beyond golf, however, and that is where the real winners come in. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital and the patients at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson. Century Club Charities, whose goal is to promote golf for the benefit of Mississippi charities, has served as the host organization for the state’s only PGA Tour stop and has helped raise more than $17 million for charity.
It will be several months until we find out how much money will be donated from this year’s event, but we are eager to find out. Earlier this year, the Sanderson Farms Championship was awarded the Best Charity Integration Award for the second straight year.
The tournament is routinely filled with star power, and this year was no different. But the impact that the tournament will have on the care for the state’s young children suffering from debilitating diseases is where the real winning happens.
The only thing that would have made this tournament more perfect would have been for spectators to have been allowed to watch. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was played without fans. But that is just a small concession for an otherwise fantastic event.
Sanderson Farms, the third-largest chicken-producing company in the United States, continues to prove how much good can be done for those less fortunate. Laurel is mighty fortunate to have the company headquartered here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.