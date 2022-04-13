In every story you see on these pages that has to do with wrecks, fires, crimes or even prosecutions, almost every one of them began the same way — with a call to a 911 dispatcher. They are the unsung heroes — the first first-responders of emergency-services personnel, if you will.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is set aside to recognize them for being the professionals who provide the first line of communication for those experiencing an emergency and those responding to it — and both roles are equally vital.
They are the voices who have to calm people on what may be the worst day of their life while also providing law enforcement and/or fire and medical personnel with information that could be critical to their jobs and lives, too — and they may experience those once-in-a-lifetime situations several times on a single shift.
It requires nerves of steel, hearts of gold and a mastery of multitasking.
They deserve this week of celebration, but also remember them at midnight on Christmas Eve or any weekend or holiday, because they’re there at the Jones County Emergency Operations Center 24/7, no matter what.
Join all of our local emergency responders who are the faces of their professions in thanking and honoring the professionals whose voices are on the line for those whose lives are on the line. It’s an often-thankless job that deserves recognition.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said it best: “Thank you for your service and willingness to do a job that few will or can do.”
