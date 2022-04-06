Millions of Americans over the decades have taken out student loans in order to pursue a college degree. Each person knows — or at least should know — his or her obligation when signing a promissory note. The borrower agrees to pay back the lender. Period. It’s the same as taking out a loan for a car or for a home mortgage. Defaulting on such loans leads to serious consequences.
As difficult as it might be leaving college strapped with debt, those obligations legally have to be paid off. To say otherwise would be sending a terribly flawed message that one can default on a loan without consequences.
Which makes the latest extension of the student-loan payment “pause” from President Joe Biden infuriating to those who acted responsibly and fulfilled those obligations. Since COVID-19 darkened America’s door more than two years ago, a moratorium on paying back student loans went into effect. Each time, a deadline was attached to when the borrowers would have to repay the lenders, which is the federal government — which means you, the taxpayer.
But each time a date nears for the end of the moratorium, the federal government extends it. Eventually, to curry favor with its base, the Democrat party will find a way to forgive millions if not billions of dollars in student-loan payments because it is the “fair thing to do for these struggling young people.”
These actions are a slap in the face to the millions of responsible Americans who understood their obligations and fulfilled them, no matter the struggles or hardships.
The next deadline is Aug. 31, but that is before the midterm elections, when Democrats will have to find a way to gin up their base. Look for them in the next six months to find a way to push it back further or cancel student loan debt altogether.
