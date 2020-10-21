Imagine for a moment that you are a football coach. Thirty minutes before kickoff, you meet at midfield with the opposing coach and the “zebras” — sports slang for the officials. The zebras go over the ground rules and the coaches return to their respective locker rooms to get ready for the game to begin.
You map out Xs and Os thinking that everything is on the level and that your team will have a fair shake from the zebras.
A few minutes before kickoff, you receive news that the head zebra is a teacher at the school you are playing. Then you find out that two of the other officials are related to assistant coaches on your opponent’s team. Then you discover the back judge is married to the school’s principal.
Would you think for a moment that you and your team would get a fair shake? Could it be possible for those zebras to call the game on the level?
If you said yes, well, we have some lovely oceanfront property in Nebraska to sell you.
Of course your team would not get a fair shake. That is the nature of bias.
So why should anyone believe that President Donald Trump will get a fair shake tonight (Thursday) against former Vice President Joe Biden with moderator Kristen Welker? She is an outspoken critic of the president whose parents donated to the Democrat Party and she was caught on a hot microphone in 2016 giving tips on debate questions to Hillary Clinton’s communications director.
This debate comes in the wake of the canceled second debate and the furor that erupted over that potential host, CSPAN’s Steve Scully, and claims of his bias against the incumbent.
Don’t let Welker’s bias dissuade you from watching, however. Listen to her tone, the line of questioning and her hostility toward the president. Then decide if the zebra running the debate is calling them fair and square. We also urge you to watch the debate on CSPAN (without Steve Scully), without “experts” telling you what you just heard. Be independent, something the moderators have been unable to do.
