The conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd was a just verdict. No one who saw the video of the officer’s knee on the neck of the handcuffed suspect for nine-plus minutes could disagree.
The fact that Chauvin is white and Floyd is black isn’t even a factor in the right-vs-wrong aspect of the incident — well, it shouldn’t be. Of course, their skin tone was turned into the most relevant factor by the race hustlers in America, who were in desperate need of something to continue their claims that this is “a systemically racist country” after Barack Obama was elected to two terms as president.
Simple math disputes that contention. Black people make up less than 15 percent of the population in the United States, yet voters elected a black man as their leader in back-to-back elections. That’s a fact that’s not debatable, no matter how anyone “feels” about it.
We never understood the rioting, incendiary rhetoric by irresponsible officials and grandstanding by politicians in the wake of Floyd’s death. Practically everybody with eyes immediately denounced the rogue officer’s actions that day in May 2020 and Chauvin was charged criminally in a reasonable amount of time.
And now, Chauvin has been convicted of every crime he was charged with in what could be described as an emotional verdict that reeked more of retribution than justice — and we’re OK with that. All the prosecutor had to do was keep pointing to the video, and there was no way for the defense to overcome that.
If one followed the letter of the law and jury instructions, Chauvin’s crime was more likely the lesser of all three, manslaughter. There was no proof that he intended to kill George Floyd. The defense will be able to make other interesting legal arguments on appeal, such as the denial of a change of venue. Sure, the court wouldn’t be able to find anyone outside of an Amish community who wasn’t aware of the case, but the argument can be made that jurors from Minneapolis reached their verdict to keep their city from burning more and to protect themselves.
Chauvin will likely be sentenced to the maximum, and again, we’re OK with that. A message needs to be sent that police aren’t above the law and they should be held to a higher standard.
But even if that happens, the race hustlers and Democrat “leaders” who are interviewed about it will all have the same take on it: “Yes, this shows progress, but there’s still much to be done with race relations in this country.”
They have to say that because their power is based upon the notion that all minorities are disenfranchised by the system and generations of “white privilege.” Any time there is something that is justice, it’s actually a setback for them. They have to emphasize injustices, real or created, in order to stoke the fires of division to keep their political engines running.
It’s a sham and a shame. The terrorist organization Black Lives Matter was borne from this atrocity, and dozens more lives — many of them black — were lost in subsequent riots. But BLM wasn’t formed to protect black people. If it was, it wouldn’t be focused on law enforcement because more than 90 percent of young black men who are killed on the streets are killed by other young black men, according to FBI statistics.
The narrative that the police are the scourge of society — and ignoring that fact — is troubling. The common denominator in almost every high-profile encounter with law enforcement is non-compliant offenders. Yes, cops get it wrong sometimes. They’re humans in highly-charged situations in a climate that’s put them on the defensive.
Maybe this verdict will show people from all walks of life that they can rely on the justice system. Don’t fight the police on the streets. Take it to the courtroom. If more people had that mindset, it would eliminate most of the problems between citizens and cops.
Let’s hope that’s the takeaway from this case.
