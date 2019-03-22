Seniors… wow, time is ticking toward the end of high school. In about two months, those of you who walk across the stage ending one chapter in your lives and beginning another, the story of admissions-fixing is still headline news.
In today’s Leader-Call, two of four columnists are opining on the topic. In a nutshell, a scam involving super-wealthy, image-obsessed people bribed their children’s way into elite colleges and universities. The scandal has ensnarled at least 50 people who just had to get their children into “elite” schools.
In the real world — where the vast majority of us live — getting to an elite school requires a steadfast commitment to educational excellence from Day 1. Then, “elite” colleges and universities will come calling.
But when they come calling or you go calling them, look at the price tag first. And that is where we have a jewel in our own backyard.
Jones College removed the junior from its name last year because, as President Dr. Jesse Smith said, “There is nothing junior about us.” The only thing that might be construed as junior is how much it costs to take classes there. While “elite” schools can range from $40,000 to $100,000 per year, Jones is the most affordable game in town.
After two years at Jones, then look beyond to universities.
And then there will be a large swath of you who will not want to, nor need to go to college. Plumbers, electricians and truck drivers — just to name a few — are in high demand and the financial rewards are handsome as well.
You will get out of life what you put in. In reality, it doesn’t matter where a school is located or what the price tag on a semester is, education comes from each student.
As we saw in the admissions scandal, some of the children of those people had no business going to college. Lori Loughlin’s daughter Jade is a multi-millionaire because she is an online “influencer.” Isn’t capitalism great?! By her own words, all she wanted to do was go to college for the social scene. It exposed a chasm in the ultra-wealthy and their influence over the powers-that-be.
Sounds a lot like Jones County politics.
