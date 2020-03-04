Approximately 18,000 people live in the City of Laurel, according to the U.S. Census Bureau using 2018 estimates because censuses are only completed every 10 years. Of that number, an estimated 4,500 are under the age of 18 and, hence, ineligible to vote. That leaves about 13,500 residents of voting age.
The City of Laurel is divided into seven wards. If we assume that the population of each ward is about the same, that leaves about 1,900 eligible voters per ward.
On Tuesday, Ward 6 had a special runoff election in which about 190 voters participated, or 10 percent of the voting-age residents of Ward 6. We are not picking on Ward 6 because the number of people who vote, whether locally or nationally, is woefully low. But 10 percent is terribly woefully low. Fewer than 200 people decided how Ward 6 will be represented. This coming Tuesday, the Mississippi primary elections will take place. We expect numbers to be terribly low for it as well.
But is low voter turnout really a bad thing?
There is a large segment of society that just doesn’t care, and that certainly is not a Ward 6 phenomenon. Many residents don’t give a darn. Many believe that their votes won’t really make a difference. Some are just plain ignorant and shouldn’t be choosing the future leaders of our city, county and country.
Those who take their oath solemnly, though, are still taken aback at the apathy of so many. It is even more disheartening to see the apathy coming from the Black community considering how much blood has been spilled over the centuries to gain the right to vote.
First, voters should get educated. Whether it’s for school board, city council or president, do some research to find out about a candidate. Attend a city council meeting to get familiar with the workings of city government. The more who pay attention, the more our representatives will consider contentious or controversial issues. Can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday because of work or travel? Then get to the circuit clerk’s office by Saturday morning to cast an absentee ballot for Tuesday.
Politics at every level can at times be boring and tedious. It also can be fascinating. Get involved. Get educated. Lead us into the future.
