Those who don’t watch Tucker Carlson’s commentary on a nightly basis on Fox News — or those who only watch his competition — are missing out. Oh, we know, half of the country can hear the words “Fox News” and refuse to tune in. That is the world in which we live now, in a nation divided like no other time since the War Between the States.
What makes Carlson’s analysis — especially in the first 10 to 15 minutes — is that he asks questions. He does not toe any party line. He does not take anything at face value. He wants to be inquisitive and dig deep, ferreting out agendas along the way. In short, he does what every good reporter does, whether at Fox News or at the Laurel Leader-Call.
There is an old notion of “trust, but verify.” It is OK to believe what a government official is saying, but it is equally OK to dig deep, to verify the information. Carlson has attacked the drift from most media outlets — and big-tech social media companies — from “trust, but verify” to “trust... or else.”
The “or else” is a frightening foray into censorship, the destruction of free thoughts and ideas and a desire for capitulation to what “officials” say. The arbiter of such actions are ... anyone, anyone? ... We don’t know. No one knows. What person working for Twitter or Facebook has been appointed “Minister of Truth?” Who in the federal government has the power to decide, under the threat of censorship and silencing, that what they say is gospel?
In most scenarios, there are three sides of the story — your side, my side and then the truth. No matter what the topic, there are always agendas and selective facts that will sway the argument. Today, though, we are being told that there is one side of a story — the official, government line. That kind of thinking happens in places such as China, where the people have no right or ability to question authority.
Most mainstream media outlets have joined with — and this is shocking, too — the government line. They have sacrificed what makes a free press so valuable to our society — questioning authority, investigating the official line and acting as the people’s referees. Instead, those who do have the audacity to question the information are labeled as kooks, nuts and conspiracy theorists. That is happening to Carlson. It will happen to everyone if we do not collectively realize the direction of a state-driven society in which our path is taking us. Do you want to be China? Do you want to be subjects? Do you want to be forced to believe what you are told at the fear of being silenced — or worse?
For one night, tune in at 7. Watch Carlson’s analysis. Watch how he asks questions of authority. He doesn’t tell you how to think — quite the opposite. He implores his viewers to be independent, don’t believe everything that is thrown their way and return to the American ideal of skepticism of “official” statements. Whether it is the Ellisville City Council, the state Legislature, a coach or from the highest levels of federal power, we must all remember three salient words and repeat them often: Trust, but verify.
