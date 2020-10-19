A short history lesson will show that when the Laurel Leader-Call is involved with an informational election-year production, it is wise to show up and participate.
That will be the case on Wednesday at 9 a.m. when Justice Court Judge Noel Rogers will appear for a forum with LL-C Publisher Jim Cegielski and Todd Ellzey of SuperTalk Laurel 99.3 FM. There is only one contested local race on this year’s ballot, that for District 2 Justice Court judge. Rogers, who was appointed as interim judge to fill the vacancy left by Judge Billie Graham, who is now Chancery Court Judge, will be facing Jack Armstrong, Marian Allen and Sonny Saul.
Those three will not be participating, a mistake when trying to reach the masses. SuperTalk reaches a large audience and is buoyed by the presence of Cegielski, who has been publisher of the Leader-Call since 2012. Neither interviewer will go easy on Rogers and it was hoped that all candidates would be willing to have a real debate. But with three sitting it out, Rogers will have the floor to himself.
The absences harken back to the contentious 2019 race for Jones County sheriff when the grassroots group Citizens Against Corruption tried to get four candidates together for a debate. Three agreed, while incumbent Alex Hodge refused the invitation. Instead of a debate, the three candidates participated in a round-table discussion.
Later that summer, two of the three who did participate — Joe Berlin and Macon Davis — ended up running against one another for sheriff. The one who sat out lost in a primary runoff.
Just a bit of food for thought for those not participating. History has shown that is an unwise move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.