Many readers and commenters on the latest story involving Sheriff Alex Hodge’s raid on the property of an elderly couple in southern Jones County are missing the point of this entire story.
Of the 89 dogs and cats that were seized, 84 of them were voluntarily surrendered. That is not in question. Five days after the raid, the couple was charged with a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge, a case that has yet to be resolved in court. That is not in question. Many of the animals needed help. That is not in question. The decorated Army colonel and his nearly 70-year-old philanthropist wife were subjected to humiliation, including a strip search in jail, by Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge. That is not in question.
It was during that raid, though, in the late afternoon when family friend Sean Murphy (a well-reported fact in this newspaper since he has worked here since 2013) and his wife went to the property because answers were few and the Sennes were in hysterics. The Sennes had been held against their will for nearly 12 hours and no one was getting onto that property to talk to them. In a nearly 17-minute video-recorded conversation, a representative of the Humane Society, who knew she was on camera, and Maj. Jamie Tedford talked to Murphy. In that conversation, it was made clear that the Sennes’ housepets would “not be touched” if the couple agreed to surrender the others. Court documents confirm that. Handwritten on an animal surrender form by an HSUS member is the following: All animals removed from the above listed property with the exception of Miss Poo, Coco, Sister Angel, Precious and Abby. (Those are the five dogs that lived in the home with the Sennes.)
Put yourself in the Sennes’ shoes for a moment. Wouldn’t you believe that the five housepets would be left in the house? If you were given a form that said all items from the garage will be removed except for two four-wheelers, then when you check the garage and the four-wheelers were not there, would you be angry? Would you want answers? If you are saying no, you are still lying to yourself.
Yet when the circus finally left the property late that evening, the Sennes made it back to their home to find that Hodge, the JCSD and the Humane Society had taken those pets, too. Promises and signed agreements be damned! They wanted a signature for surrender so they could carry through with their publicity stunt, so they would say and do anything to get that signature. That was the action of Hodge and his employees that day. Chilling.
This case is no longer just about animals, but about the lengths that a law enforcement entity — in this case Sheriff Alex Hodge and the JCSD — will go to in order to bring attention to themselves, even if they have to violate constitutional rights. We urge you to read the entire ruling by Judge Dal Williamson. It is easily downloadable from www.leader-call.com. The 28 pages can be read in about 10 minutes. Then make your own decision, not a conclusion born out of blind loyalty to someone you may like as a person.
Hodge and the HSUS now have to produce those five pets or pay damages — and likely pay handsomely. There seems to be no record or inkling to where the HSUS might have shipped them. That is if the five, all advanced in age, survived a plane ride to Virginia. All the Sennes want are their housepets back. We are skeptical those animals will be produced, however.
After this case is resolved, we hope that a conclusion will come from the criminal case. Whatever the outcome, the Leader-Call will cover it with as much fervor as we have from the start. The reason we made a big deal about an animal-seizure case from the beginning really didn’t have to do with who was involved, but what we instantly perceived as a miscarriage of justice that could have happened to anyone.
Williamson’s ruling affirmed that notion. And also affirmed that Alex Hodge violated the rights of Jones County residents. He didn’t do a thorough job and that negligence is becoming more and more commonplace, which we saw again recently as more felony suspects walked free because of Hodge’s failure to deliver indictments in a timely manner, a violation of the 6th Amendment. Add that to the violations of the Sennes’ 4th and 14th amendments, Hodge is appearing to make a run at the entire constitution.
If that doesn’t concern every Jones County resident, it damn well should.
