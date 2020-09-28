Five weeks from today (Tuesday), voters across the nation will vote for the next president of the United States. In one of the most contentious election cycles in a polarized country, it is hard to believe that there are many people who actually remain undecided.
Joe Biden’s best attribute is that he has a “D” next to his name. That is good enough for a huge swath of the country who would likely vote for Satan over Donald Trump.
Trump’s biggest attribute is keeping the promises he made in 2016, although getting zero credit from a national media. More than 90 percent of stories about the president since he won the 2016 election have been negative. His positives — see peace deal in the Middle East, booming pre-COVID economy, lowest unemployment for minorities in history, etc. — get scant coverage in the national media.
The candidates’ biggest negatives are themselves. President Trump sometimes talks and tweets his way into alienating prospective voters. But at least he communicates off the cuff. Joe Biden oftentimes doesn’t seem to know where he is and has delivered little more than Democrat talking points while staying hidden in his basement — with cover from the national media.
If you are still undecided, here’s a bit of debate advice: Watch it on C-SPAN (local cable Channel 19). C-SPAN will broadcast the debate and only the debate. There will be no disingenuous “fact-checkers” or talking-head “experts” whose forté is delivering news in a slanted way.
Biden supporters will gravitate to the likes of CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN and MSNBC because those outlets will back their views. Conservatives will gravitate to Fox News for the same reason. People like to believe everyone thinks like them, and those cable channels, for the most part, deliver on that promise. The five networks above will declare Biden the winner. Fox will likely declare Trump the winner.
Don’t let them tell you who won. Tell yourself who won, without the “experts” droning on and on to tell you what you just saw. Make an informed decision for yourself. Remember, C-SPAN at 8 p.m.
