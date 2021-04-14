Over the years, we have enjoyed a good working relationship with Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley and his staff. There have been a couple of bumps along the road — no reason to rehash specifics here — but we maintained a professional relationship through the rough patches.
On occasion, there have been plea deals that seem like light sentences. Any time there’s been one like that, Buckley or the prosecutor who handled the case have offered an explanation. And there’s usually a credible explanation for those who take the time to read it rather than just react to it on social media. Sometimes victims or witnesses don’t cooperate. Sometimes a young victim’s family doesn’t want to put a child through a trial. Sometimes it’s just a bad case or something was botched during the investigation …
No matter what, they welcome the opportunity to explain the reasoning behind their decision to work out a plea deal for what will be perceived as a light sentence. We’re not PR people for them or any other agency, but we make the effort to be fair instead of just pouncing like so many knee-jerk reactionaries do in society today.
We were dumbfounded when we learned that the attackers in the brutal assault of Trevor Gray in Wayne County were being sentenced to only 18 months in prison. Jurors who saw the cellphone video of the unprovoked attack certainly would have found them guilty of aggravated assault, and any judge would likely sentence them to the maximum of 20 years in prison.
But so far, we have no explanation for the ridiculously light sentence for two “men” who continued to beat on a man who was knocked down and out, breaking his jaw in two places. Even worse, the Gray family has no explanation. They didn’t agree to that deal, and the family wasn’t even notified the day it was happening. They thought the case was going to trial in Kemper County at the end of the month.
DA Kassie Coleman passed the case to special prosecutor Clay Cranford of Hattiesburg because of a conflict in her office. One of her investigators is the half-brother of defendant Tomas Sion Brown, who acted like he was going to help Gray off the ground, then kicked him and continued to beat him after Landon McCaa sucker-punched him then straddled him and struck him at least 17 times in the head and face.
The video was one of the most disturbing we’ve ever seen. But this sentence is yet another assault on Gray, his family and justice. It’s sickening. The prosecutor doesn’t owe us an explanation, but he should explain himself to the family.
Sadly, he isn’t answerable to the voters of Wayne County. Neither is Circuit Judge Charles Wright, who accepted the sentence. We feel certain that Judge Dal Williamson would have never let that sentence slide in Jones County Circuit Court — not without a detailed, credible explanation.
Here’s another sad reality: If Trevor Gray was gay, transgender, black or Asian, activist advocates would have made sure that the maximum sentences were imposed. It’s too bad that just being human isn’t enough to make people do the right thing.
