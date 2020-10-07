Becky Stewart, the executive director of the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, summed up the challenges of fighting domestic abuse in the age of COVID-19. She said, “Around the globe, governments have implored residents to stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. But for domestic violence victims … home is a dangerous place.”
This has been a challenging, if not horrific year for so many. The disease that has claimed more than 200,000 lives and forced the shutdown of schools and the economy has put pressure on each of us. It also has made us stay home more, which often leads to a rise in anxiety levels which can perpetrate domestic violence.
The message has to remain the same, however, and that is domestic violence is never OK. No matter who the perpetrator is, there is no excuse for abusing a loved one. Whether it is abuse of an elder, a child or spousal abuse, the cycle of such violence has to come to an end.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and with it came the signing of proclamations and wearing of purple ribbons. It is a scourge on our society and we must constantly wage a battle against it. The responsibility has to lay at the feet of the abuser. But the victim of that abuse has a responsibility as well. Once a relationship turns violent, it rarely, if ever, is healthy again.
The violence just continues and escalates to the point that someone is seriously injured, and kids grow up scarred, believing that’s the way a relationship is and the cycle continues.
Victims have a responsibility to break that cycle. Once an argument turns physical, that’s it. True character has been revealed and there’s no turning back. It’s not going to get better, no matter how much sweet talk, tears and sorrow there may be on that face that’s begging for forgiveness.
If you won’t do it for yourself, your children or the rest of the civilized, law-abiding public, do it for the sake of the officers who have to respond and risk their lives. Do it for the prosecutors who spend their time trying to make a case against your attacker, only to hear, after months of work on the case, that the victim doesn’t want to go forward with prosecuting the case.
Sure, they can proceed, but it won’t carry much weight with the judge or jury if the victim won’t testify against the attacker. Defense attorneys know that, too. That’s why we see some watered-down plea deals for some of the scummiest, most dangerous offenders around.
Victims of abuse, be responsible for your own sake and the rest of ours. You’re the ones on the front lines to stamp out domestic violence.
