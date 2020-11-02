Did you ever think you would see the day that businesses in cities across America are boarding up days before an election? It’s true, amazingly, that business owners across America are anticipating election night violence to erupt nationwide.
If President Trump wins re-election — or even if it appears that he will win — anarchists will take to the streets to begin what is sure to be four more years of protests and violence. OK, not really protests but anarchistic violence. Those anarchists will destroy property and pump fear into the law-abiding citizens of this country because a candidate they loathe will lead a divided nation for four more years.
But, wait, for months and months we have been told by poll after poll that Democrat challenger Joe Biden is a shoo-in to defeat Trump. His victory, polls tell us, is the easiest bet outside of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown in 1973. So why are cities boarding up?
Because, you will be told, if Joe Biden wins Donald Trump will refuse a peaceful transition to power. To alleviate those fears, the mob will destroy businesses for about nine weeks until armed military members drag Trump from the White House.
In the world of the radical left, it is fitting to destroy property and wreak havoc on the population if their candidate wins OR loses. What a wacky world in which we live.
Americans should be prepared for mass anarchy on Tuesday night and until a winner is finally chosen. They should expect violence in the weeks following the election. They should expect violence into 2021. In the warped world of the radicals, violence will bring about change. Again, what a whacky world in which we live.
No matter what happens tonight, life will go on. This country is so much bigger than one person, even if that person has been accused of killing more than 200,000 people by a virus unleashed on us by a foreign adversary. We hope everyone who has the ability will go to the polls today. Vote not for a letter or a person but who will be best to lead the country for the next four years.
We will refrain on predictions, although we have a feeling how it will come out. Regardless, we will wake up Wednesday with tears in our eyes, not because of who will occupy the White House but by the actions of anarchists that will play on a loop on the morning news.
Did you ever think you would see the day cities would be boarded up because of an election? Us either.
(1) comment
Ok so trump trains run a Biden campaign bus of the road, but it's the dems that are the threat. Thirteen neck beards in Michigan get caught trying to kidnap a democratic governor bc they didn't get their way, but it's the dems that are the threat. Your editor Jim Cegielski makes vague threats of violence and unrest if Mcdonald Trump doesn't get elected, but it's the dems that are the threat.
The Leader Call is beyond delusional. I wish you'd change the name of your paper. It does a disservice to all of the legitimate journalists who worked for that once fine paper, before Jim Cegielski bought it to inflate his little ego.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.