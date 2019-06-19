Presidential elections get the most headlines. Other national political elections — senators and House members — get some good pub, too, especially if a candidate for a national office is from our backyard. State elections affect our lives, too, but no election season is more important to the folks here in Jones County than this year’s countywide elections.
County elections will define the Board of Supervisors for the next term and those supervisors will be tasked with keeping roads safe and taxes low. We all love low taxes and having our elected leaders operate within their means. So which supervisor candidates will want to raise taxes? We highly doubt anyone would use that as a campaign talking point, but there are some in the races who want to do just that.
On the ballot will be our Justice Court judges where, some of us will stand before. There are constable races and race for the coroner — all of which could have a direct effect on the direction of your life, or death.
Then there are the four men running for Jones County sheriff where there is the three-term incumbent and three challengers vying for the post. Those four have different views on how to run the largest law enforcement operation in the county.
The truest way to find out exactly how all of the candidates would operate is through debates. The candidate are unscripted without the help of public relations assistants to craft their answers. People get to see how they react under pressure. People get to dissect each candidate and make the most informed decision one can make.
We will often hear from national political pundits that each presidential election is the most important in our time. But for Jones Countians, that is a lie. The most important elections in our time come every four years right here in the Free State. And that year is this year.
Because Alex Hodge won’t debate, the Leader-Call will host a roundtable discussion with the three candidates who were willing to debate. We will film it and have it up on our Facebook page for all to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.