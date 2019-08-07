The voters spoke clearly Tuesday night in Jones County that they are in no mood for anyone who wants to push for higher taxes. The largest of those with hands out was Sheriff Alex Hodge, who has requested a more than $3 million more per year to run the department. That increase would lead to large increases in local tax hikes.
Supervisor candidates who appeared open to Hodge’s message of funding the sheriff’s department with an $8.6 million budget also went down to those who have vowed themselves to be fiscally responsible.
People are taxed for everything shy of breathing and they have had enough of it. Find a way to work within the budget allocated. If that calls for tough choices, well tough choices have to be made across all spectrums of government.
One of the most-watched races occurred in the Democrat primary, where a pair of Laurel City Councilmen — George Carmichael and Travares Comegys — finished within 100 votes of each other, with Carmichael holding the slim lead. That will be the only local race on the Democratic runoff ballot, but should draw plenty of interest from voters in Beat 5.
Other supervisor races with runoffs are: Beat 1 - Johnny A. Burnett vs. Harlon Mathews; Beat 2 - Larry Dykes vs. Richy Seals; and Beat 3 - Phil Dickerson vs. Barry Saul.
Other races that will appear on the Aug. 27 Republican runoff ballot are: Justice Court Judge District 1 between Grant Hedgepeth and Noel Rogers; and the sheriff’s runoff.
Hodge finds himself in a position he hasn’t faced in his elections as sheriff. After winning in 2007, he breezed through both the 2011 and 2015 elections with overwhelming support. On Tuesday, though, Davis came within 1.64 percentage points — 235 votes — from ending Hodge’s term in office. The two will meet on Aug. 27 with the winner of that race facing Joe Berlin in the Nov. 5 general election.
We imagine many of the Paul Sumrall Sr.’s supporters will gravitate to Davis, especially if Sumrall endorses Davis. Sumrall has routinely called out Hodge during this election season, making his supporters’ jump to the incumbent highly unlikely. It will also be interesting to see how many Berlin supporters threw primary votes behind Davis. Both Berlin, the Independent, and Davis have been critical of the job the sheriff has done. Turnout also will be key, but there are enough open races that will be on the ballot, turnout should not be a problem.
Strap in, folks, because it is going to be a wild ride over the next three weeks until the primary runoff.
Get ready.
