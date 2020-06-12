Attorneys advise clients to never apologize. A simple “I’m sorry” can be interpreted as an admission of guilt. That’s why we hear hollow phrases such as “I regret what happened” and “it wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone” in those mea culpa press conferences celebrities and CEOs are forced to endure from time to time.
Even though it seems cold, that’s really sound advice, especially these days. Because once a sincere, heartfelt apology is offered for a true atrocity, that appears to set off an avalanche, and there’s no end to the piling on.
Derek Chauvin owes an apology to George Floyd’s family and all law enforcement officials across the country, whose demanding jobs were made even tougher because of him. The officers who stood by owe Floyd’s family and all law enforcement an apology, too. Anyone in command who knew Chauvin was a bad seed and kept him on the force owes the same people an apology.
But why is this parade of politicians and other officials from the public and private sector, hipsters and suburbanites, actors and athletes apologizing? Why are upper-crust Caucasians bowing down and washing the feet of Black Lives Matter protesters to “atone for the sin of being white“ at rallies? Why are “leaders” trying to justify the actions of looters and rioters? That infantilizes them, which is ultimately more racist than holding them accountable for their actions.
A series of Oprah interviews called “Where Do We Go From Here?” has been on more networks than the last presidential debates every night. Online entertainment sites are highlighting their white guilt propaganda. Entire ad campaigns are being launched to say “We understand now … We were wrong.” Wait, most of us didn’t do anything to contribute to the mess the country is in now.
Opportunistic activists are following the “never let a crisis go to waste” mantra, using the mood of the country and the inexplicable guilt of the uninvolved to demand changes they’ve wanted for years — tearing down historic monuments, replacing the state flag, disbanding and defunding police departments.
And here’s the really crazy part — officials are considering all of those demands. Network executives have pulled the plug on one of the longest-running series on TV, “COPS,” and the highest-rated show on cable TV, “Live PD” … not because they have offensive content. No, because the portray police in a positive light, and they don’t want to be associated with something that untrendy.
It’s time for a collective deep breath, not a time for making decisions. Think about the prospect of doing away with police departments. There’d be unrestrained vigilantism. Communities would hire private security officials who aren’t sworn to uphold the Constitution. If you think there’s profiling and brutality now, try that. Stop. Think. Decisions should never be made on a wave of emotion.
All of these knee-jerk reactions and public displays of sensitivity are done for the benefit of the person/organization making the statement, not to make the situation better. They are attention-seekers.
Getting rid of “Gone With The Wind” and Confederate statues won’t make anyone’s life better. It will only make a radical few “feel” better for a while, and when they realize that they still have the same miserable lives, they’ll be off on their next mission, demanding that something else they perceive as an obstacle to success be removed — rinse, repeat.
We’ve arrived at a dangerous, scary crossroads in our country. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have shown how weak and feckless they are in response to COVID-19, so it’s not surprising that they are caving to domestic terrorists and guilt-mongers, too. We need leaders. And we need them now. Or just hand the keys to the criminals.
