The disaster that is the Joe Biden presidency can be chalked up to a once-free press that acted as propagandist for the Democratic Party all with a blood-thirst to make sure that President Donald Trump did not get a second term.
On Thursday, the New York Times — the paper that actually has the words “All the news that’s fit to print” across its masthead — begrudgingly admitted in the 24th paragraph of a story that reports of President Biden’s crack-addicted son Hunter’s laptop containing evidence of gross political corruption were authentic. The laptop, which came to light about a month before the 2020 presidential election, contains a trove of photos of the younger Biden smoking crack, videos of sex with prostitutes and emails that prove, without a doubt, the level of the Biden family’s ties with foreign governments and corruption.
President Biden, referred to in communications on the laptop as “The Big Guy,” peddled his influence through his son to rake in millions — maybe billions? — of dollars from foreign governments. It was right there in black and white for everyone to see. But the problem was, if everyone was allowed to see, the likelihood of the mentally-deficient near-octogenarian Joe Biden may not have won the presidency.
Every time Joe Biden was asked about his son’s business, he smiled and said he had no knowledge of any of his son’s business affairs. Being in government so long, Biden and his ilk lie so frequently, it becomes truth in their minds. It didn’t matter that he was lying. He had nothing to worry about. The deep-state cabal — something we also have been told is non-existent — had his back.
The New York Post, a 200-year-old newspaper founded by Alexander Hamilton, reported on the laptop one month before the election. Instantly, the deep state went into damage control. Fifty intelligence officials — many of whom continue to serve as “expert” guests on cable TV news stations that participated in this farce — penned a letter that said the laptop had all the markings of “Russian disinformation.”
With that letter, Big Tech censored any mention of the Post’s story. Anyone who tried to share the Post’s story was either sent to social-media jail or banned altogether. Cable TV news declared it nonsense. Others simply ignored the story altogether. Even when a decorated Navy veteran who knew the intricate workings of the Biden Family Crime Syndicate came forward with tangible proof of that corruption, few outlets covered his press conference.
In a sane world, proof that a presidential candidate had been for years peddling his influence to enrich his family would have been the story of the century. It would have made Woodward and Bernstein of Watergate fame mere footnotes in presidential corruption. It would have sent shockwaves through the country that this old man named Joe who “aww-shucksed” his way into making people believe he is the kind old grandpa from Scranton, Pa., was one of the most corrupt people in all of Washington, D.C.
It never happened. Media surrendered its stance as the Fourth Estate — the watchers of the powerful, the voice of the people — to little more than a propaganda machine to keep a successful president they hated out of a second term.
Now we are living with the consequences of that. A weak, pathetic leader who has trouble stringing together two coherent sentences is overseeing the destruction of America, which likely was the deep-state goal from the start. The watchdogs became lapdogs, and we all will be paying the price for a long, long time to come.
