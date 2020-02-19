When you see us at the scene of a crime or wreck, we aren’t there to exploit your pain or to “sensationalize” your tragedy. We’re there to give as much accurate information as possible. A handful of haters will disagree … but we will counter with this simple question: How do we benefit by using our resources and time to post news on Facebook?
The answer is simple: it’s part of the service we provide. That’s why we update football scores regularly on Friday nights and post breaking news and community-service items, especially when time is of the essence. We don’t make a dime on any of that, by the way.
But we have a responsibility as part of this community to give back and to help when we can, and we take that responsibility seriously. Take, for instance, the murder in Shady Grove on Monday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needed to get out information about the car that was stolen from the victim. In an instant, we can send the make, model, color and tag number to our almost 31,500 Facebook followers. That’s 31,000-plus sets of eyes assisting law enforcement in locating the suspect, all put on notice in a matter of seconds. No other local news source can deliver that number of people to be on the lookout with one click. It’s not even close …
Getting information out quickly has many benefits. It can prevent confusion. Passersby and/or neighbors see police cars, then they post what they think is going on or their commenters offer opinions. Before long, it’s being passed around as fact and that makes it difficult to walk it back.
Having us on a story is also beneficial because if a crime is high-profile, it puts extra pressure on law enforcement to solve the case and on prosecutors and judges to seek the harshest punishment possible.
That’s why it’s curious to us when some people get upset when we show up at a scene. It’s our job. It’s not fun. We’re not there to get photos of the body or family members crying. Frankly, we don’t sell enough papers from a tragedy to make up for the amount of grief we endure for simply doing our jobs and providing this service.
That’s why it’s perplexing when people who refuse to talk to us at a scene have the nerve to call or post something that blasts us for getting something wrong. We can only be as right as our sources. Sometimes there’s confusion on our side and sometimes there’s confusion on our source’s side, especially when it’s early in an investigation. Reasonable people understand that.
And therein lies the rub … People who are hurting are often not rational. They can’t control the true source of their pain or their loved one’s pain, so they lash out at something/someone they think they can control. We make a convenient target.
Sometimes it gets old and makes us wonder why we even bother. It would be easy to fill these pages with sweet, happy stories … but readers would ignore it. That’s been proved on a regular basis for years now. It’s indisputable. Putting out a boring product would not be fair to our advertisers. Delivering eyeballs for them is the bottom line for us and them. But it’s not our only mission.
The only way we can engage the community masses with one click is because we’re interesting. We try to use that power for good. If people don’t understand that, it’s because they just don’t want to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.