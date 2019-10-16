Editorial hint: Just keep reading
•
Donald Trump is the biggest disgrace to the office of the presidency. Morally bankrupt, he is leading this nation into an abyss the likes of which we never will recover. He must be impeached and then removed.
We bet about 70 percent of you want to tear this newspaper up and line the birdcage with it…
How about: The Democrats have no way of stopping a train of corruption that will expose those in the highest levels of government as orchestrating a coup against a dually elected president. Talks of “insurance policies” and failed collusion conspiracies prove this without a doubt.
We bet the other 30 percent of you are now so livid you are readying this paper for the birdcage.
It is so easy to harp on the differences among us. Politics, social status, race… it goes on forever. We are a polarized nation when it comes to so many things. Emotions boil to the surface and hate takes hold.
If we could only channel that anger into something beneficial… we could move mountains.
As you have noticed by the pink-colored front page, today is our annual tribute to those fighting the horrific disease of breast cancer. We honor those who have left us and we stand beside those who are in that fight right now. Your strength is awe-inspiring. Your inspiration is infectious and we can only pray one day there will be a cure for this disease.
Until that day, we have to realize that as easy as it is to get enraged at one another, it is just as easy to put those passions to what really matters. A ship with everyone rowing in the same direction is unstoppable. We know what we can become if only we would grasp it.
So many families are affected, directly or through friends, to this deadly disease. Few, if any of us, are unaffected. When you say a prayer tonight, remember those who are just beginning the fight of their lives, those who are refusing to let cancer win and those who have been taken from us too early. It is they we honor.
With utmost reverence of a former basketball coach and cancer-fighting advocate named Jim Valvano, we quote from his 1993 speech on ESPN’s ESPY awards — the most emotional speech one will ever see: “Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart. It cannot touch my soul. And those three things will continue on… forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.