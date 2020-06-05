As America seems to burn daily, employees at companies across America are being fired for having an independent thought and the court of public opinion has the power to ruin every one of us in a matter of seconds, another newspaper has taken a suicidal path — the New York Times.
This week, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a military veteran who served overseas, wrote an op-ed for the N.Y. Times. The op-ed is the page, usually, opposite the editorial page where the contributors are not affiliated with the paper. Cotton’s opinion piece laid out his views on who was responsible for the riots ripping apart America’s largest cities. He wrote about how it might be necessary to send in the military and pointed to times in American history where it was necessary to call in the military. Unless we want all-out chaos, he might be right.
Mayors and governors in many states seem hesitant to even float the idea of federal troops on their streets no matter how bad the violence and rioting become. The peaceful protesters are being drowned out by criminals, and those criminals must be stopped.
Times’ reporters had a revolt. How dare the higher-ups at the newspaper have the temerity to run a column by someone whose views on the happenings of Americans does not jive with their own. At one time, the saying, “Although I disagree with what you say, I will fight to the death your right to say it” meant something. In the world of the NY Times and so many liberal-leaning Americans, there is no appetite for opposing views, no matter where those views appear in the paper.
Worse than the reporters revolting was that the Times’ editorial brass, after first defending their decision to publish Cotton’s column, tucked tail under social justice pressure and, appallingly, apologized. The Times surrendered its editorial integrity because it printed an unpopular opinion. The Old Gray Lady is in a corner weeping.
The Leader-Call will never sink to the Times’ level. If we print something, especially in our editorial section, we will stand by our decision to print it, no matter what the backlash. Period. We always have and always will. We will not capitulate or kneel in defeat. Ever.
And what was it that sent the NY Times reporters into a meltdown? You can read for yourself on Page A5, under Jim Cegielski’s column.
