One facet coming from the rising international crisis of the Covid-19 virus is that America can no longer rely so heavily on the Chinese — or any foreign country – for so many of our daily goods.
Almost all goods, it seems, come from China. Smart phones, smart-phone components, toys, car parts, coffee mugs, drinking glasses and, as has become crystal clear during this virus, medications.
According to a New York Times report Wednesday, “Chinese pharmaceutical companies have supplied more than 90 percent of U.S. antibiotics, vitamin C, ibuprofen and hydrocortisone, as well as 70 percent of acetaminophen and 40 to 45 percent of heparin in recent years.” Another alarming part of that report: “While the United States remains a global leader in drug discovery, much of the manufacturing has moved offshore. The last American plant to make key ingredients for penicillin announced it would close its doors in 2004.”
In response, the Trump Administration is again pushing to tighten Buy American laws so that purchases of such pharmaceuticals and medical equipment will have to be American-made.
To patriotic Americans, it makes sense. No country should have absolute dominance on so many aspects of world commerce. And we have seen the effects in the energy industry as the American oil and natural gas industry has flourished over the last three years and is now considered a world leader again. It was not always like that.
For decades, the Middle East had a stranglehold on the world oil markets and were able to manipulate the market any way possible. The reduction of that dominance can been seen now as Middle East oil-producing nations are in an oil war with Russia, which will have effects throughout the world. For American energy companies, it is a scary time because oil wars will mean increased production and lower gas prices. And while that is attractive to consumers, to those in the industry, it is a frightening look into the future.
Weaning ourselves off of Chinese goods, though, will be more difficult than competing with the Middle East for oil dominance. What the outbreak of Covid-19 — a virus with roots in China — has shown us, though, is that we must find a way to avoid a such dependence on China — or any country.
Think of it as the stock market — invest everything in one company or diversify? You don’t have to ask too many financial gurus the answer to that one. Diversify.
