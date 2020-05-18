Did you notice what came on television this weekend, other than the droning COVID-19 coverage? Live sports.
HOORAY, LIVE SPORTS!
Americans who likely never would dream of tuning into a NASCAR race watched 40 or so cars drive really fast in a big oval — in front of no fans. A top-tier German soccer club played in a massive stadium with nary a peep. Golfers played in complete silence in a made-for-TV match.
Yes, sports are back, but mercy, will they be different.
Imagine you are watching the movie “Braveheart” when the battle scenes occur and the music reaches a crescendo of emotion... it will put chill bumps on your arms. Now watch the same scene without that dramatic music and it is just a bunch of people running around swinging swords. Yes, it is still good to see, but the music adds so much.
That music of our sports experience are fans cheering, the piped-in organ, the college football marching bands, all melding together to create the backdrop from which the athlete feeds.
OK, maybe we are getting a bit negative when we shouldn’t. Heck, sports are back and that should be good enough.
Looking forward, there is still tremendous uncertainty with the four-month Southern holiday known as football season. Will colleges play? How ’bout high schools? Friday nights in Mississippi without football? We need our football.
It’s been a miserable couple months for the sports fans among us. How many times can one watch a replay of January’s national championship game? We can see the light now — the burning of the stadium lights. Fans or no fans, music or no music, we should all take a moment and find a reason to smile in a time when it is not easy to smile.
Welcome back, live sports, we have missed you terribly.
