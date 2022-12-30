Eighteen months and millions upon millions of dollars later, mercifully, the Jan. 6 Committee is no more. The final conclusion: The exact conclusion we predicted on Day 1, when the makeup of the committee was announced: Jan. 6 was Donald Trump’s fault. The committee members could have saved the taxpayers plenty of scratch by just concluding what everyone knew they would conclude.
It is how they reached that conclusion that should be the takeaway story from the start. Allow us to go into a courtroom in your mind. You are the defendant. The prosecution has nine attorneys who think you are pond scum. They know you are guilty of the most heinous of all charges. Period. End of story. On your side, since you are guaranteed the right to counsel, sit two attorneys who have equal disdain for you, their client. After the first testimony, the judge asks, “Cross examination?” The first time your attorneys say, “No, we are OK with this witness. Carry on.” What are the chances anything fair will come out of that court proceeding?
Trump had no chance. If you want proof or proper procedure, you’re missing the point. Anyone who might have raised a question with witnesses relying on third-party hearsay was kicked off the committee. The two “Republicans” were vocal opponents of the president. He had no chance.
But they couldn’t just pronounce him guilty. They had to send a message to the people — look what we can do. Americans are rotting in jail today for crimes … well, does anyone really know? Breaking and entering? Those who perpetrated violence deserve what they got, but so many who got caught up in the maelstrom of it all are stuck in a cell. And how much of stoking the flames of anger didn’t come from within? Please don’t insult yourself by not believing there was a deep presence by our Deep State involved that day. Do you remember hearing that testimony?
Thankfully, we hope, at least, this ordeal will end unceremoniously.
The conclusion: The people were terribly angry at losing the election to a walking vegetable. They got caught up in the hysterics of the day. Emotions will make people do crazy things. These committee members understand that among people who vote the “right” way.
Egged on by some extremists, and agents of our own government, the Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. It was a terrible day. It was a riot out of control. There was no threat to the government nor democracy, for that riot could have been quelled in minutes. It was no coup attempt.
In the end, spending 18 months on this nonsense was a waste of time, a waste of money, a pick-ax to the heart of fairness and a blueprint for how toxic politics in our nation’s capital works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.