Eighteen months and millions upon millions of dollars later, mercifully, the Jan. 6 Committee is no more. The final conclusion: The exact conclusion we predicted on Day 1, when the makeup of the committee was announced: Jan. 6 was Donald Trump’s fault. The committee members could have saved the taxpayers plenty of scratch by just concluding what everyone knew they would conclude.

It is how they reached that conclusion that should be the takeaway story from the start. Allow us to go into a courtroom in your mind. You are the defendant. The prosecution has nine attorneys who think you are pond scum. They know you are guilty of the most heinous of all charges. Period. End of story. On your side, since you are guaranteed the right to counsel, sit two attorneys who have equal disdain for you, their client. After the first testimony, the judge asks, “Cross examination?” The first time your attorneys say, “No, we are OK with this witness. Carry on.” What are the chances anything fair will come out of that court proceeding?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.