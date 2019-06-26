This following was handed out to all candidates when they went to the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s office to get qualifying papers to run for office. Please read it closely and make your own determinations. No need for us to editorialize.
A Candidate’s Guide to Mississippi’s Ethics in Government Law
Statement of economic interest disclosure
• State law requires all candidates for elected office (with the exception of election commissions and levee boards) to file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Mississippi Ethics Commission within 15 days after the deadline for qualification for that public office.
• The form must be submitted electronically at the Ethics Commission’s web site:
General restrictions
• The Ethics in Government Law will not stop anyone from running for public office. However, if you are elected to public office (municipal, county or statewide office), the following restrictions will apply to you during your entire term of office and may also apply for one year after you leave office:
• You cannot be employed by the public body you represent. You, your employer and your business cannot contract, subcontract, sell or buy with/to/from the public body, directly or indirectly.
• Your wife or husband will not be able to work for the public body. If your spouse is already employed by the public body, he or she will have to quit his or her job.
• Your spouse’s business or employer will probably be prohibited from doing business with the public body.
• You may face some legal restrictions if other relatives work for the public body or do business with the public body, including your parents, your children, your brothers and sisters and some of your in-laws.
• The Ethics Law is separate from the Nepotism Law and other state laws. Exceptions to other laws do not apply to the Ethics Law.
