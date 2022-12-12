Until last week, there were two members of the U.S. Senate who were labeled “Independents” — Vermont’s Bernie Sanders and Maine’s Angus King. Neither, though, is independent, as they are dedicated Democrat voters in a Senate that is as divided and polarized as ever. The fringes on both sides of the two-party system are becoming stronger and pulling the body to the extreme.

There are only a dwindling handful, albeit a small hand, that will ever threaten to “defect to the other side” and cast unpopular votes in their party. Most of those lie in the Republican Party, as it is quite clear that Republicans are far weaker than Democrats and will cave under even the smallest bit of public pressure. Republicans held out hope that West Virginia’s Joe Manchin would buck a bunch of the massive Democrat spending plans that are now showing their inflationary effects. And then there was Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who is quite possibly the most hated member of  Congress. Republicans cannot stand her because she is one of those who might hold out, yet will cave. Democrats’ disdain for her stems in the fact that she might actually defect one day, ruining their hold on power.

