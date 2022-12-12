Until last week, there were two members of the U.S. Senate who were labeled “Independents” — Vermont’s Bernie Sanders and Maine’s Angus King. Neither, though, is independent, as they are dedicated Democrat voters in a Senate that is as divided and polarized as ever. The fringes on both sides of the two-party system are becoming stronger and pulling the body to the extreme.
There are only a dwindling handful, albeit a small hand, that will ever threaten to “defect to the other side” and cast unpopular votes in their party. Most of those lie in the Republican Party, as it is quite clear that Republicans are far weaker than Democrats and will cave under even the smallest bit of public pressure. Republicans held out hope that West Virginia’s Joe Manchin would buck a bunch of the massive Democrat spending plans that are now showing their inflationary effects. And then there was Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who is quite possibly the most hated member of Congress. Republicans cannot stand her because she is one of those who might hold out, yet will cave. Democrats’ disdain for her stems in the fact that she might actually defect one day, ruining their hold on power.
Last week, she announced that she was leaving the Democrat Party to become an Independent. What does that mean? Will she be another Sanders and King and simply put an “I” next to her name before voting in lockstep with Democrats? Will she actually carry any sway by voting depending on issues and not parties? We doubt it will make much of a difference, seeing as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed it off as no big deal.
In a dreamworld, where everyone can see the dysfunction that the two-party system has become, the opening for a third-party — a legitimate third party – would be possible. Anyone mentions a third party today and the response will be, “You just gave the election to the other side!” As long as parties continue to view fellow lawmakers as “the other side,” the same dysfunction will continue.
Before Republicans start throwing a party in hopes that Sinema will be a burr in Schumer’s saddle, remember in August when she held out against a huge Democrat spending bill. Yet, only after a provision that would have hit her biggest donors in the checkbook was removed. Politics is so filthy.
Whether there be an “I” or a “D” next to her name, she, after all, is a D.C. politician. Until they really change, and until we demand better, nothing will change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.