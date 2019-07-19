“I promised that if we were given papers and process and warrants, that we would serve those, and we’ve done that,” Sheriff Alex Hodge said nine days ago. Six days after that statement, two more felony suspects had their cases kicked out of court for Sixth Amendment violations.
So what gives, Sheriff?
Are the promises given because you are in the middle of an election season? Or are you promising now because the only news organization that is a watchdog for the community has called public attention to your failures? Furthermore, if we had not done due diligence — the likes of which you and your department have not done — how many more indictments would have gone unserved? We have a feeling we would be talking about many more than just 20. We also are pretty sure that felony suspects walking to freedom will continue.
The Sixth Amendment provides all Americans with the right to a speedy trial by a jury of their peers. To get to trial, though, suspects have to be served with legal papers. At least 20 times SINCE JANUARY, failure to do so has allowed felony suspects facing crimes such as armed robbery to skate free. That puts the residents of this county in danger.
In the latest cases, the District Attorney’s Office did not even try to give a defense to those failures.
Each time a felony suspect walks free, it lands at the feet of the sheriff. He can bemoan his department’s financial situation and make emotional pleas for more manpower and resources. But we ask, how many times you have gotten into that fancy truck of yours and tried to serve papers? Ever? Or does your $100,000 salary and lofty position as sheriff make such mundane tasks beneath you? We could point to myriad businesses that when faced with a crisis, the person in charge would grab a mop or deliver newspapers or run the cash register. But for some reason, that eludes you.
Could it be you are just too busy tending to lucrative businesses such as B Clean and its offshoots to do what really needs to be done at the sheriff’s department? Could it be your second-in-command is showing his incompetence, which should lead every resident to wonder why he still has a job?
The failure of Hodge is a failure of leadership. Period. He has shown that failure time and time again. A likely ruling on a case involving the legality of a Hodge-led search-and-seizure of a couple’s pets is expected soon. Another failure? We shall see.
The people of Jones County deserve better. We deserve more than hollow promises and reactionary tactics. We need a proactive sheriff who will pour everything he has into the department with the only concern being the absolute safety of the people who live here.
We are not getting that now.
Not even close.
