In the spirit of the Super Bowl world of sports gambling, let’s take it up a notch: What will be the next “bombshell” to rock the Donald Trump presidency?
Oh, you thought his impending acquittal of ridiculous impeachment charges would end it all? Ha, you gullible folks. No, this isn’t over. This is just another chapter in the soap opera that has plagued this presidency since 2016.
After three years of failed attempts to get rid of him — from Russia to porn stars — Democrats unleashed the political version of a nuclear weapon. On hazy, at best, charges, the majority party in the House in a purely partisan effort impeached a U.S. president for only the third time in our history. It is a shameful chapter and we are grateful that impeachment appears to be over.
The hatred is too deep, though, to quit now. There has to be something to finally get rid of him. Dear Lord, we cannot have four more years of wonderful economic news, sky-high stock market, energy independence and a return to American greatness around the world. Not with him we can’t.
Consider this — in a country of about 350 million, about 267 House and Senate members not elected by the entire country, tried to overturn the wishes of 65 million people over nothing more than disdain for a person. And they will try again.
Talk about abuse of power.
