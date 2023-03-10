This guest editorial was written by Keith Plunkett, who was policy and communications manager for Chris McDaniel in his campaign for U.S. Senate against Sen. Thad Cochran.
•
Every now and again, I go back and revisit the thesis behind my 18 years in politics and policy. I wrote countless articles, research papers and policy positions — for public consumption and for candidates and organizations. Nearly every one of these hinged on the comprehension of the empirical evidence that what truly hinders progress of middle-class working people is government regulations that reduce the supply, and therefore raise the costs of basic goods and services.
Healthcare and education are two big challenges that most negatively affect the people, especially in Mississippi.
It’s as simple a solution as reducing and removing the federal subsidies that politicians love to use as a means to show that they have “done something,” when what they really need to do is get the heck out of the way.
No political party in this state has truly attempted the path of deregulation. How is it that we have part-time state legislators in cahoots with career bureaucrats and heavily lobbied (read: paid for) federal politicians deciding on how much of these basic pillars of success are available to the public, and what shape the services take?
Greed, power, ego and vote-corralling.
Want more options and lower costs for healthcare? Remove any and all Certificate of Need regulations, and stop subsidizing the biggest failures in subsidized healthcare.
Want better educated children and young adults ready to contribute their skills to the world? Remove any and all restrictions on what schools parents have to choose from and where they are allowed to send their children, and get rid of the ridiculous notion that federal and state subsidies can create good long-term jobs.
And on all fronts, remove the subsidization of mediocrity. Get these control freaks out of the way.
The most powerful position in Mississippi to do that — and to match the actions of other states like Texas and a few others — is the office of lieutenant governor.
I’m no longer in the political game. Eighteen years was more than enough, and I’ve never been one to believe it should be a lifetime thing — for either those who hold office or the behind-the-scenes folks they employ.
But if you want someone in office who has clearly shown he will fight to get to the grit of the matter and will tell the lobbyists and the government affairs firms and the unions that their time of getting in the way is done, then I know just the man for the job ...
Chris McDaniel doesn’t go along just to get along. That makes some people angry. But it’s about time we jolted the system and got it working to support people’s efforts and not stand in the way.
And for the record — and I’ve told him many times —this is the office I always wish he’d been running for.
This is more than an endorsement of the candidate. This is an endorsement of the man I know, who I have argued with and who I have worked alongside.
