Three months ago, in early August, scientists from Harvard as well as leading physicians from the state were characterizing Mississippi as the next great COVID-19 hotspot. The cases were spiraling out of control, hospitals were getting overwhelmed and highly charged adjectives were all the rage.
Then the numbers started to decline. The predictions of doom and destruction proved unfounded. Was it mask-wearing? Did the virus decide to move to another state? No one really knows, but the cases continued to decline. Even as the state moved into Phase 3, where mask mandates were removed and some restrictions lifted, the numbers continued to show a steady decline.
A lot can happen in three months, which makes the decision by the City of Laurel Special Events Committee to cancel the Pine Cone Drop infuriating to so many. We join with Councilman Tony Wheat in calling it “a bunch of crap!”
Maybe the event would have needed to be canceled, but why the haste? The pine cone has already been built. How hard would it be to change “2020” to “2021” on the accompanying sign? How long would it have taken to secure a boom to hold the pine cone in the air before dropping it at midnight? How long would it have taken to book a band, set up tables and food service? Security wouldn’t have been an issue, either.
We understand why the Loblolly Festival had to be canceled, with all of the vendors that had to be booked well ahead of the event date and other factors like that. We can understand why the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day had to be canceled, too. That is an indoor event that draws many people who sit together No way to distance. Those are entirely different dynamics than the Pine Cone Drop, which is outside and can easily allow for social distancing.
Plus, we are now accustomed to being distant from one another and wearing masks in public spaces. We respect the fact that people in positions of authority have to sometimes make difficult decisions, but there was no official explanation from the committee about the decision. So the public doesn’t know the factors that were considered, other than the usual “err on the side of caution” that has become the default position of too many decision-makers.
If in the next two months cases in Laurel and Jones County are spiking out of control, then make the decision. But to make such a decision three months in advance, when the numbers are showing a steady decline, is playing into fear. And don’t forget, this is not a mandatory event. Anyone who does not want to go certainly doesn’t have to. Like an overreaching governmental entity, the Special Events Committee has taken that decision away from the residents, which begs the question of whether such a committee is actually needed or just a waste of time. Let the residents have a say. If they don’t want to go, don’t go. No one is forcing anyone to do anything, outside of the special events committee, that is. Elected officials, who are accountable to voters, need to make important decisions like this one.
Approach these events as our school officials approached the opening of schools — have a plan and be flexible. If it proved that conducting school was impractical, students would still be home. Be flexible on the Pine Cone Drop and other events, as well. Either that or start canceling events into 2021 while you are at it.
If ever there were a time to have a positive entrance into a new year, it would be this year. Few years in our recent history have been as tumultuous as this one. We need a positive start to 2021. Maybe that won’t be possible. But we’d all love a chance to collectively say goodbye to 2020.
Reconsider this decision, please. The residents of Jones County need something to cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.