At this point, it’s impossible to have a reasonable public discussion about any divisive issue, especially on social media. Everything is black and white — literally — to the people who are dominating the conversations, and everyone has a platform. There’s never been so much noise.
A lot of people in our state were frustrated that they didn’t get to vote on whether to keep the state flag, and they don’t like the explanation (or lack thereof) they received from lawmakers and the governor. That’s why the Jones County Board of Supervisors decided, 4-1, to let the people decide whether to keep the old, non-functional water fountains that were labeled “Colored” and “White” at the west entrance of the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. (They aren’t visible, covered by plaster and placards, it’s important to note.)
We agree with Supervisor Larry Dykes that the people deserve to have a say-so in what happens at taxpayer-funded buildings. But we also agree with Supervisor Travares Comegys, who cast the lone dissenting vote, that officials are elected to make decisions like that and putting the matter on the ballot will do nothing more than intensify divisions between now and November.
The over-simplified explanation that Jones Countians will “vote to decide whether to keep segregated water fountains at its courthouse” has the potential to blow up in our face across the state and country. Nothing new there. But we don’t have to make ourselves such an easy target.
One side says we should leave the water fountains there because they do have historical significance. We agree. They are a monument to the amazing progress we’ve made in a short span of time, historically speaking. In just two generations, we’ve evolved from having separate facilities and fountains to having people of color serve in elected positions inside that very courthouse and even in the White House.
The other side is saying that the fountains belong in a museum. We agree with that, too.
Wait, how do we agree with both sides? Simple. We have a suggestion for a solution that could make everybody happy … or at least let them agree to direct their anger at us.
Both sides can get their way by … doing nothing. Leave the fountains where they are and make the Ellisville courthouse a museum. Move all the county offices and employees to the courthouse in Laurel. That way, if county properties are ever forced to remove Confederate monuments (or anything else of historical significance that’s deemed offensive), there will be a place to put them on display.
The Ellisville courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places, and it is a treasure because of its historical significance. But practically speaking, it is a liability. There is no justifiable reason for us to have two courthouses 10 minutes apart. People aren’t having to hitch up the wagon or load up the mule to ride into town any more.
The decision voters made to keep the Ellisville courthouse a few years ago was based on emotion … just as emotion is behind the effort to get rid of the fountains.
We need more people to make decisions with their minds, not their emotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.