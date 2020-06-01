If we can imagine an afterlife where it really is possible to watch the goings-on on earth, what would George Floyd be thinking right now?
George Floyd will be a name that is forever entrenched in the fabric of this country’s history. He will stand with the angels alongside the likes of Emmett Till and the thousands of those whose names will never be known who suffered terribly in the fight for equality. His treatment was animalistic. The reaction to that video, watching him gasp and plead for his breath, for 10 minutes brought the entire weight of this country onto those officers.
The Floyd case had no controversy. There was no white or black. There were four police officers who killed another man for no reason whatsoever. A high-ranking law enforcement officer in Laurel who “bleeds blue” was as disgusted as everyone else at watching that video. The FBI got involved to add more pain to what these officers deserve.
Floyd became a martyr for the cause.
In one week, it has all been destroyed.
Would he approve of watching the famous St. John’s church in Washington, D.C. be set ablaze? The church is a National Historic Landmark known as the “Church of the Presidents.” Every president since James Madison has attended a service at St. John’s.
Would he condone spray-painting St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City? What would he tell those with violence in their hearts who set a historic courthouse in Nashville on fire? Does anyone believe he would smile at what has happened?
We wonder if he would blame those who perpetrated the killing, or if he’d blame police in every city and every state? In every business, there are bad apples. You find them and get rid of them. You don’t blame the entire company for it. And you certainly don’t blame the entire industry across 50 states for it.
With this case, there was no controversy. Everyone who watched this murder was on the same side. But that is impossible now. Those who wept at George Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” pleadings — who were from every race, religion, age, sexual orientation — have seen a terribly sad, yet unifying event hijacked.
When future generations examine and review the events surrounding George Floyd, his memory will be forever linked and sullied because of the acts of rioters turning a tragedy that could have changed history into one that further drives the stakes of division into our collective hearts.
We can’t possibly believe Mr. Floyd would condone this.
