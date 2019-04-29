If you’re defending Sheriff Alex Hodge and accusing us of bias after seeing Saturday’s paper, then you are the one who’s biased … no, make that delusional.
There’s no denying that we aren’t fans, but we have done our jobs when it comes to reporting. We’ve even had plenty of good things about the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, on the rare occasion that they put out a news release that’s accessible to us.
Hodge went to his Facebook page and posted that he would have the “rest of the story” and would “clear up the mud” soon. In the meantime, he posted all sorts of statistics to show how busy his department has been for the last 12 months. We can’t help but wonder how many indictments could have been served and how many road miles could have been patrolled in the time it took to gather and post that information.
One member of his Facebook congregation posted that, when he does provide an explanation, we won’t print it. Maybe we need to remind her that when the sheriff had his $37,000-per-year PR person put together a desperately bizarre press release accusing the Leader-Call of “possible bias” in its reporting of the pet raid on Lyon Ranch Road last summer, we were the only media outlet that published it. Sorry, it’s just another inconvenient fact.
Feud or no feud, we didn’t alter court records and we certainly didn’t get Judge Dal Williamson to call out the JCSD from the bench for its failure to deliver court papers, resulting in the dismissal of at least 14 felony cases in the last four months.
For those who believe we’re biased, go to the circuit clerk’s office and look up the case files on the defendants whose names we had in the story under the headline “Failure to serve.” It’s right there, in black and white, in documents that were produced by one of our handful of public officials who doesn’t play politics. Read for yourself. Anyone can at the Circuit Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Laurel.
The political climate these days — local and national — is maddening. Too many people ignore facts. If you see our thorough report and think we’re to blame, then you’re no different than those people who are mindlessly screaming to impeach Trump. They choose to ignore a report (from a man who was on a witch hunt for the president) saying there was no collusion. They choose to ignore the fact that the country is enjoying economic successes the likes of which haven’t been seen in a generation.
It’s a choice. You have the outcome in mind before you even look at the facts.
Saturday’s story was not the result of anything we did, other than our jobs … which is more than we can say for the sheriff. We were in court in February to cover another case when the first dismissal happened. We didn’t even report it. After all, there are a lot of criminals and some fall through the cracks. Then a week or so later, there was another one … and then another … then two more. It was only after we saw it was a trend — a disturbing trend — that we started digging to find out what was going on.
In each case, the defendant had been living and/or working in the same place for years, and years had passed between the time that they were indicted and the time they were served with their indictments. In case law that is cited in every instance (read it for yourself in the files), rulings from the state Court of Appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court clearly show that the defendants’ right to a speedy trial had been denied, so to proceed with the cases would have been a waste of time and effort. The cases would have been overturned by a higher court.
This isn’t the judge vs. the sheriff or the paper vs. the sheriff, it’s the law against the sheriff — and him not upholding it.
