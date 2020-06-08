There’s an old story about our nation’s 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, that has come to mind during our current state of affairs.
FDR, who was often received by large greeting lines at the White House, had expressed frustration that none of the greeters seemed to pay attention to the things he said to them. So he devised a plan that would help prove his point.
One morning during one of these meet-and-greets, the president passed through the line, shaking each guest’s hand and murmuring the same peculiar statement: “I murdered my grandmother this morning.”
As he had feared, it quickly became evident that his words had slipped in one ear and out the other. Each guest responded with phrases such as, “Marvelous! Keep up the great work! We sure are proud of you, Mr. President. God bless you.”
That continued until he reached the end of the line to greet an ambassador from Bolivia. Though taken aback by the president’s statement, the ambassador leaned closer and whispered, “I’m sure she had it coming.”
Whether the old story is true or not, its point is on target. It illustrates a glaring problem that plagues us: How often do we really make a concentrated effort to listen and understand the things we hear from others?
On average, the human mind processes information four times faster than a person can speak. As a result, we often begin constructing our response to what we’ve heard before the other person is even finished talking — especially when listening to views or opinions that differ from our own.
One of the most important steps we can take toward resolving our differences is to actively listen, not to critique or respond, but to learn and understand.
When speaking to someone with whom you disagree, slow down, take a deep breath and be fully present in the conversation. Make a concentrated effort to see the matter through the eyes of the person speaking and understand what led him or her to that conclusion.
You might be surprised by what you learn. And you just might find that this person will become much more willing to make that same effort in return.
At the end of the day, the things that bind us are greater than the things that divide us. We’re all on the same quest to create a better tomorrow for our families, our communities and our great country.
The most effective way to pursue that goal is by working together to resolve the issues that stand between us. Take more time to listen and understand before speaking.
Sure, it takes two to tango, but there has to be one who asks for the dance. If we truly want to find real solutions to our problems, let us be the one who initiates that process by lending an ear and taking the first step in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.